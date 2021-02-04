Grocery Outlet has opened in Windsor after taking over the space vacated by Office Depot last year. The store and the Chamber of Commerce hosted a masked ribbon cutting on Feb. 4 to welcome the store to town. Grocery Outlet Windsor celebrated its grand opening by making a donation to the Windsor Presbyterian Church food pantry. The store is located at 6400 Hembree Lane, and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grand opening
Photos Lorene Romero and Windsor Chamber of Commerce
