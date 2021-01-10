Next week, Congressman Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, is holding a town hall to discuss the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Huffman will be on various social platforms to answer questions and provide a report on the insurrection that occurred at the Capitol. The town hall will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m.
According to Huffman’s office, topics up for discussion will include the 25th Amendment, articles of impeachment, Capitol Police readiness, holding rioters and those who incited violence accountable, as well as ways to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.
The town hall will be broadcasted to Huffman’s Facebook page.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions in the Facebook video comments section during the event for a chance to have their question read aloud and answered live. They can also submit their questions in advance to huffmanQandA@mail.house.gov.
