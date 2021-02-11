In a statement released Feb. 11, Windsor Town Manager Ken MacNab announced the appointment of Shannon Cotulla as Windsor’s new public works director, effective Feb. 22.
Having worked in civil engineering for over 20 years, Cotulla has held positions with private-sector engineering firms, the State of Virginia Department of Transportation and most recently the South Tahoe Public Utility District, where he has served as Assistant General Manager since 2014.
In his role in the South Tahoe Public Utility District, Cotulla led a staff of 84 in engineering, wastewater treatment, recycled water operations, laboratory operations, wastewater collection and water distribution. He administered an operating budget of $10 million and capital program budget of $18 million.
In his previous position with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Cotulla led a staff of 150 in project management, design, survey, environmental review, property acquisition and in planning aspects of a $50 million annual road construction program for a 10-county region.
Cotulla received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University. Cotulla currently serves on various agencies, boards and committees, including those associated with the Association of California Water Agencies and the California Association of Sanitation Agencies. Cotulla is also a military veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1987 to 1992.
“We are very excited to have a person of Shannon’s caliber join our team,”MacNab said in a statement. “In addition to his broad range of professional experiences in civil engineering, Shannon has demonstrated a collaborative leadership style and a commitment to developing staff, which fits well with our organizational culture and values. I am looking forward to working with Shannon and watching him excel.”
“I am honored to be appointed as Windsor’s Public Works Director and look forward to continuing the tradition of delivering high quality services to the community. The depth and breadth of my knowledge and experience align perfectly with the responsibilities of this position and I am excited to join the Windsor team,” Cotulla said.
