Following the most recent town council meeting, consensus was reached to hold a special election on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to fill the town council at-large seat vacated by the election of Dominic Foppoli to the at-large Mayor seat. The remaining term expires December 2022.
Official nomination petitions for eligible candidates desiring to file for the office may be obtained from the Office of the Town Clerk, 9291 Old Redwood Highway., Bldg. 400, beginning Jan. 11 through Feb. 5 by appointment only. Due to COVID- 19, town offices are still closed to the public. However, the town clerk and deputy town clerk will be available to issue and accept nomination papers by appointment only during the nomination period.
According to the town clerk’s office, “since this special election is to fill a vacated seat, there are no incumbents and therefore, there will be no extension of the nomination period. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elected office (or, in the case of an office to be elected at-large, the number of persons nominated does not exceed the number of seats to be filled), appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Elections Code §10229.”
In order to run for office, candidates must file required documents and also meet particular requirements. The required documents include, but are not limited to, the Nomination Petition, Ballot Designation Worksheet, Candidate’s Statement of Qualifications Form, Code of Fair Campaign Practices and FPPC Forms (mandated by the Fair Political Practices Commission).
In order to be eligible to hold office as a town council member, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older on or before Election Day and a registered voter of the town of Windsor. At the time nomination papers are issued for their candidacy, must also be a resident during the term of office and a registered voter.
A person is disqualified from holding any office upon conviction of designated crimes as specified in the California Constitution and laws of California.
If you meet these requirements but are not a registered voter of the town, the town clerk can register you at the time you request nomination documents.
Candidates also must acquire no less than 20 but no more than 30 signatures on their Nomination Papers
The first step in completing your Nomination Paper is to decide if the candidate will be the circulator or if someone else will circulate it. Whoever circulates the petition must personally witness each person’s signature. If a candidate has someone else circulate the petition, he/she must be a registered voter in the town of Windsor, and he/she must complete the “Declaration of Circulator” in the same way that he/she is registered to vote. (If there is any doubt about the candidate’s and/or circulator’s registration, verification should be made with the Registrar of Voters Office 707-565-6800, before proceeding).
The second step is to obtain signatures. As can be seen on the Nomination Paper, the name of each registered voter nominating a candidate should be printed on the form. The voter should then sign the Nomination Paper and thereafter print his or her voting residence, giving the street and number, if any, or some description of the residence as this will enable the town clerk to readily confirm the residence.
This special election will be held entirely by mail, so voters will want to confirm their voter registration information and address are correctly filed with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
For further information and to setup an appointment, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (707) 838-1000 or via email at mdelao@townofwindsor.com or townclerk@townofwindsor.com.
