Traveling nurses —Eight traveling nurses (not pictured in order), Mohamed Daramy, Yaser Menendez Sanchez, Treasure Havior, Sharnella Deloch, Kerri Teague, Jamel Hill, Sharon Preston and Briel Ward, are working with Alliance Medical Center to help administer vaccines to seniors and farm and agriculture workers. The nurses are from SnapNurse, a crisis response nursing agency.

Photo Katherine Minkiewicz