The Windsor Town Council will be holding two special meetings next week to work together as a council to set goals and make plans for the future.
The first meeting will take place Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m. and will be a workshop covering governance, rules and council norms.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/98399660618 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 983 9966 0618
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
The second meeting will take place on Saturday, March 13, at 9 a.m. and will be the town council’s biennial goal-setting workshop.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/92150315698 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 921 5031 5698
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. If you would like to provide public comment, we encourage you to submit them via email to the Council by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 11: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Because these are special meetings, only comments or statements concerning the agenda items listed below are allowed. Public comments will be taken following the staff presentation and initial questions and comments by council. Each public comment is restricted to three minutes in length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.