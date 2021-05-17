Cardinal Newman icon comes to Windsor after 18 years at the school
Renowned Cardinal Newman football coach Paul Cronin has accepted the head coaching position at Windsor High School, it was announced in a surprise press release on Monday.
Cronin, who lives in Windsor with his wife and three children, led Newman to national prominence in guiding the Cardinals to annual league pennants, several North Coast Section championships and a state title in 18 seasons at the helm. He will succeed former head coach Brad Stibi, who stepped down in March following the abbreviated spring campaign.
“We are looking forward to working with coach Cronin,” Windsor High School Athletic Director Jamie Williams said in a press release. “He has always shown great leadership on and off the field as well as a genuine connection with his student-athletes, families and the Windsor community.”
The surprise announcement comes four years after the Jaguars nearly hired Cronin following the 2017 season, only to have the veteran coach change his mind in the eleventh hour and stay at Cardinal Newman.
This spring, Cronin led the Cardinals to a 5-0 record, including a pair of wins over the Jaguars. The Jaguars are coming off a solid season that included a 2-3 record and a signature win over North Bay League power Rancho Cotate.
Although Cronin is a good candidate to become an on-campus coach, he has yet to join the faculty at Windsor.
“We’d love to have Paul Cronin on our teaching staff,” Williams said. “The new (WHS) Principal sees the value of having on-campus coaches and is working to find people who can fit into both roles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.