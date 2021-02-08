The town of Windsor is inviting residents to attend the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. Town staff will be providing a report on the status of a second dog park in the town.
“The town recognizes the benefits of offering off-leash dog areas for the community and has been exploring alternatives to add a second dog park in Windsor,” said a statement from the town, echoing sentiments long expressed by locals. Currently, the town has a single dog park, the Charles “Chuck” Williams Memorial Dog Park, located in Pleasant Oak Park.
According to the statement, in the fall of 2019, town staff engaged in a community outreach process to identify priorities for a second dog park. An online survey was conducted, and a community meeting was held to review survey results and further prioritize the amenities desired in the new dog park.
The public is now invited to provide input to the Parks & Recreation Commission. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. To log into the meeting on Feb. 10 and view the full staff report for an update on the topic, visit www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos and find the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting link.
Questions regarding the meeting or comments on the subject should you not be able to attend can be directed to Mike Kovanis, Parks & Recreation Analyst, by phone at 707-838-5980 or by email at mkovanis@townofwindsor.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.