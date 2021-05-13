On May 19, there will be a joint meeting of the town council and planning commission directly on the heels of a regular town council meeting. The meetings are not directly related, but will take place sequentially over Zoom and other broadcast channels.
Town council
The town council meeting is envisioned as being extremely brief, with no public hearings and no regular agenda items. The main purpose of the meeting will be to introduce and swear in new police chief Mike Raasch, and vote on consent calendar items.
There will also be upcoming town events and council members reports, along with a town manager’s report, but the meeting is not envisioned to take more than 15 minutes or so.
Joint town council and planning commission
There’s only one item on the agenda for this joint meeting: a zoning ordinance update.
The process of making this update to the towns zoning ordinance started in January and will continue through multiple more meetings and stakeholder engagement and input activities. It is slated for adoption in the summer of 2022.
According to the board packet, “The purpose of this joint meeting is to: (1) provide an overview of the Zoning Ordinance Update project and process; (2) provide an opportunity for the council and commission to provide comments and issues for consideration; and (3) receive input from the public. Staff is requesting that the council and commission hold a study session, receive public comment, and provide direction to staff on the update of the Zoning Ordinance.”
The total cost of the zoning ordinance update is $200,000, with $150,000 being funded by the LEAP grant and an additional $50,000 proposed in the 2021-22 budget.
The town council meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and the joint meeting with the planning commission is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. The actual start time of the second meeting, which will follow immediately afterwards and on the same broadcast as the first, will depend on the length of the first meeting.
If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council and/or planning commission by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com or
planningcommission@townofwindsor.com
Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting:
https://zoom.us/j/99230783893 or by dialing 877-853-5247 and
Enter Webinar ID: 992 3078 3893
The meeting will be live streamed at:
https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos
The meeting can also be viewed on Comcast Channel 27
and AT&T U-verse Channel 99.
