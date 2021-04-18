Lorene Romero is no longer the president and CEO pf the Windsor Chamber of Commerce, effective April 15.
Romero first stepped up to the roll in 2018, following the retirement of Christine Tevini, first as interim president and CEO, eventually gaining the job on a permanent basis.
Contacted by phone, Romero provided the Times with the following statement.
“Effective April 15, the Windsor Chamber Board of Directors has decided to move in another direction. Effective immediately, they are eliminating the position, therefore I am no longer needed as the CEO. I am unclear if they will make a public statement.”
An email to board chair Shaun Nichols was unanswered as of 6:30 p.m. on April 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.