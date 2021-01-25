The Rotary Club of Windsor has begun the search to identify the major beneficiary or beneficiaries of the Windsor Rotary Community Foundation for 2021. Funds are raised to provide support for community projects with fundraisers throughout the year, including a major fundraiser in the spring.
Qualified projects are encouraged to submit an application for consideration. The deadline to receive completed applications is Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at 5 p.m. The 2021 Grant Application Form can be found here: https://www.windsorrotary.org/grants/.
Once applications are submitted, applicants will be asked to do a brief oral presentation about their project before the Rotarian Community Service Committee, via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those presentations will take place from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, with deliberation from March 1 to March 5, and selections announced on March 5.
Applications may be submitted by email or by regular mail; addresses are included on the application.
Targeted groups for projects include youth, seniors, public services and social services, and should be tangible physical projects that fulfill an economic need that is not otherwise funded and the benefit the greater Windsor service area.
Sample Rotary projects in 2019 and 2020 included funding for the Windsor Middle School theater upgrade, band instruments for both Windsor High and Windsor Middle Schools, WHS Project Grad, the three Windsor food pantries, a storage container for BUILD Academy at WHS, a scholar garden at Brooks Elementary School and the Windsor Community Toy and Food Drive.
If there are questions about the application/application process or need more information, contact Carol Martin at cm@marleep.com or 707-403-8200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.