The Rotary Club of Windsor presents a virtual town council candidates forum, Tuesday, April 6, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Attendees will hear from the five town of Windsor council member candidates up for election May 8 for single remaining at-large town council seat. The candidates are Jeffrey Leasure, Rosa Reynoza, Julia Donoho, Cody Wilson and Oscar Chavez. Candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions. The forum will be moderated by past Rotary President and prominent Santa Rosa Attorney William J. "Bill" Arnone.
You do not have to register to attend this event. To access the event, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86030059008
The vacant seat belonged to Dominic Foppoli, who was elected at-large mayor in the 2020 election, as part of the town's transition to district elections. Since his seat is an at-large seat and not a district seat until 2022, any qualified local is eligible to run. However, in 2022, the seat will only be open to a qualified member of districts 1, 2 or 4, the three districts that will be up for vote then.
You can join the meeting at any time. It will start at 7:30am sharp, April 6. A video will be available a day after the forum. The Rotary Club will solicit questions from its members and you may send your own questions to info@windsorrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.