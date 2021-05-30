Several fires around Windsor have rattled nerves as this early fire season causes fears of the fall to surface.
On May 22, the Sonoma County Fire District responded to a smoke check in the area of the 11,000 block of Old Redwood Highway on the north end of Windsor. Crews arrived on scene with a wind-driven vegetation fire that got into a vacant single-family home and three outbuildings.
According to a social media post about the fire from the Sonoma County Fire District, crews performed an aggressive attack to get containment lines around the fire, keeping it from jumping Highway 101. The fire burned approximately 10 acres. Other agencies who assisted included City of Santa Rosa Fire Department, CalFIRE, Sonoma Valley Fire, city of Healdsburg Fire Department, Sebastopol Fire and the Forestville Fire Protection District.
On May 26, a fire in the Mark West area shut down Mark West Springs Road for several hours. That fire was held to about four acres and damaged no structures,
On May 27, another small fire sparked at Windsor River Road and Old Camp Road. The reported cause was a spark from a mower. It was contained swiftly.
At 12:28 a.m. on May 28 a fire broke out in a home at Dove Lane and Yerba Buena Lane. The fire was contained to the home, but the home itself was severely damaged ad the family displaced.
With drought conditions at an all-time high, this year’s fire season is off to an early start. Information on fire prevention and safety can be found through the Sonoma County Fire District’s website.
