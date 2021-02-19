After much back and forth discussion and deliberation among Windsor Town council members, the council finally approved several commission appointments at their most recent meeting on Feb. 17.
For the Windsor Senior Citizen Advisory Commission Michael Bertucceli will serve on the landmark seat, Catherine Hanron will serve a term ending in 2024, returning commissioner Lisa Renee Trumbly will serve a term ending in 2022 and DayleBushkotter will serve a term ending in 2024.
“I moved here a year ago after I retired from owning an insurance agency. I’ve been coming out here since 2013 and fell in love with the city. Since I am a senior and I know their needs and wants I think I would be very well suited for the position and I am on the Rotary and chamber of commerce,” Hanron said of her desire to serve on the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.
Ben Lehr will take the one vacant Windsor Planning Commission seat and Heather Cullen will serve on the Windsor Public Art Advisory Commission.
The council didn’t fill all of the seats though, and applications are now being sought for one interim seat on the Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission and for one interim seat on the Windsor Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.
The deadline to apply is March 10.
The interim seats will expire once the newly elected council member makes his or her recommendation for appointments to the mayor, according to Windsor Town Clerk Maria De La O.
While the process of appointing new town commissioners may seem simple enough, it’s not.
As a general law city where the office of the mayor is an elected position, the mayor — with the approval of the council — makes all the appointments to the board’s commissions and committees, however in this case the town is asking that the council agree to a process where council will provide their appointments to the mayor and the mayor will move the appointment forward.
At the Feb. 3, 2021 council meeting, Mayor Dominic Foppoli recommended appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Planning Commission, the Public Art Advisory Commission and the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission, however, he also supported the applicants recommended by Councilmember Debora Fudge.
At the same time the council also hadn’t received enough Senior Citizen Advisory applicants, so they first extended the application deadline to Feb. 10.
The other situation that has complicated the appointment process is when former Councilmember Bruce Okrepkie left office in December of 2020.
Because there are only four council members seated at present, and each council member appoints their own commissioners, they can’t seat new commissioners until the fifth council person is seated, following a special election in May.
To work around this snag council directed town staff to start a recruitment process for an interim seat on the Parks and Recreation Commission and for an interim seat on the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission.
The council was initially set on having Bushkotter serve on the interim Senior Citizen Advisory Commission seat and Cullen would serve a regular term on the commission, however, council thought the Public Arts Advisory Commission would be a better fit for Cullen, who currently works at the Windsor Performing Arts Academy and is heavily involved in the Windsor arts scene.
As Cullen was shuffled to the Public Arts Advisory Commission, Bushkotter was given the regular commission term on the Senior Citizen Advisory Commission, thus creating a vacant interim position.
Lehr, Cullen and Angelica Nunez applied for the one seat on the Parks and Recreation Commission and while Foppoli, Fudge and Councilmember Sam Salmon supported Cullen and Lehr for the role, one person cannot serve on two commissions at the same time.
The council was also interested in garnering more applicants, consequently creating another recruitment for the one interim parks and rec seat.
Even though Lehr can’t serve on two commission seats he said he believes he has the experience and the know-how to serve on the Windsor Planning Commission.
“I’m hoping to elevate my service to the community and give my shot at the planning commission. I think my experience on the others would lend itself well in addition to my professional experience in the insurance world and I have a particular interest in making sure we’re building wisely in regard to where and also hardening against wildfire,” Lehr said.
Foppoli thanked Lehr for wanting to go for the trifecta of town commissions (in addition to applying for the parks and recreation and planning commissions he had also applied for the Public Art Advisory Commission).
To fill out an application for the interim Senior Citizen Advisory Commission seat, or for the interim Parks and Recreation Commission seat, visit: https://www.townofwindsor.com/64/24528/Committees-and-Commissions?fbclid=IwAR2yxpFGv7zz_T0FGYGY0dh4schQJINeGfVGm1l9IMf3MTD8xjKhzXRTHzI .
