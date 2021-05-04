8:05 p.m. The first update of the night shows Rosa Reynoza out to a strong lead, with 2,709 votes, nearly double that of her two closest challengers, Jeffrey Leasure and Oscar Chavez who are tied with 1,000 votes each. Julia Donoho is close behind with 919 and Cody Wilson trails with 110.
On Tuesday, May 4, Windsor residents are headed to the polls for a special election to select one new Windsor town council member. The special election is being held to fill a vacant town council seat that belonged to Dominic Foppoli, who was elected at-large mayor in the 2020 election, as part of the town’s transition to district elections.
Since his seat is an at-large seat and not a district seat until 2022, any qualified local is eligible to run. However, in 2022, the seat will only be open to a qualified member of districts 1, 2 or 4, the three districts that will be up for vote then.
Oscar Chavez, Julia Donoho, Jeffrey Leasure, Rosa Reynoza and Cody Wilson are the five names in contention for the seat. The election is being held entirely by mail.
The first posting of vote tallies is expected around 8 p.m. Because it is a vote by mail, it could potentially be several days before the final numbers are tallied, as ballots could be turned in until 8 p.m. on May 4.
Last updated: 7:43 p.m.
|Windsor Town Council
|VOTES
|%
|Oscar Chavez
|1,000
|17.43%
|Julia Donoho
|919
|16.02%
|Jeffrey Leasure
|1,000
|17.43%
|Rosa Reynoza
|2709
|47.21%
|Cody Wilson
|110
|1.92%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.