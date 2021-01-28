Site will not be open to the general public
In a statement released Jan. 28, the town of Windsor announced that the county of Sonoma will be opening the Huerta Gym as a regional vaccination site the week of Feb. 8. The vaccination site will be operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a goal of providing 300 vaccinations per day.
According to the statement, currently only those 75 years and older, or that fall into the Phase 1A category are being vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations will be coordinated directly by the medical providers operating at the site. There is not a sign-up list for the general public, and individuals without an appointment will not be able to get a vaccination. Your medical provider will contact you directly when they are ready to provide you with a vaccination. At that time, they will let you know whether you can be scheduled for your appointment at the Huerta Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.