In a story straight out of the pages of some hard-boiled crime novel (or perhaps even a James Bond film) the theft of a rare 1954 Morgan Coupe in Sonoma has led to SWAT action and a felony arrest in Windsor.
On March 3, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced it was seeking an unusual stolen item.
“Calling all car enthusiasts and super sleuths, we need your help,” began the statement. “A rare 1954 Morgan Coupe was stolen in East Sonoma Valley.”
According to the statement, sheriff’s dispatch received an initial call on Friday, Feb. 26, when it was discovered that an open trailer carrying components of a very rare 1954 Morgan Coupe car had been stolen from the 3700 block of Napa Road in Sonoma.
“Suspects broke into the remote property through a neighbor’s fence and detached the trailer carrying the frame, engine and wheels of the rare car, which was temporarily stored at the property by a vintage car mechanic. Another aluminum trailer and several tools were also stolen,” said the statement, adding that the owner of the car had been restoring it for 25 years, and that it “was in the final stages of restoration and was about to be transported for the painting of the body.”
According to the owner, all trim pieces including, bumper, seats, front grill and license plate were stored elsewhere and were not stolen. What was stolen was the frame, wheels and engine.
Then, on March 9, the sheriff’s office announced that the Morgan had been recovered in Petaluma.
“The Morgan returns,” began their statement. “Last night detectives from the Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a property in Petaluma. The detectives found the 1954 Morgan Coupe that had been stolen from the Sonoma Valley in February, as well as the trailer the car had been sitting on and numerous tools and stolen car parts.”
The pair in possession of the stolen items were identified as Ronald Whitmire and Toni Fallin, and they were taken to county jail where they later cited and released.
The stolen items, including the Morgan drink coaster Whitmire had in his pocket, were returned to their rightful owners.
But the story doesn’t end there. Based on evidence collected during the recovery of the Morgan, on Wednesday, March 10, it was announced that detectives from the Property Crimes and Narcotics Unit served another search warrant in the town of Windsor.
According to the statement, the detectives were accompanied by the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and K9 Max.
Once the residence was secured, detectives completed their search. The investigators located four pistols, two of which were reported stolen, ammunition and approximately $16,000 in cash which was determined to be the proceeds from drug sales.
The resident of the house, Jose Flores, was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning ammunition and firearms, especially stolen ones.
“It is unclear where Flores obtained his ammunition and before anyone asks, it will not be available for purchase,” concluded the statement. “Flores was booked at the county jail.”
