In a statement dated May 3 it was announced that Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker promoted Brian Williams, current principal of Windsor Middle School, to become the next principal at Windsor High School. This new assignment is to be effective for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
“I appreciate the depth of talent in Windsor Unified School District’s principals, and am happy to promote Brian Williams to become the next principal of Windsor High School,” Decker said in a statement. “He has proven himself a talented leader at Windsor Middle School, and has what it takes to bring our amazing high school to the next level in terms of serving students and families. I’m more than happy to bring his leadership talent growth mindset to Windsor High School.”
Williams originates from San Diego, California. He served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps for four years before getting his Bachelors from UCLA in American literature and culture, and earning Multiple Subjects and Administrative Services Credentials. He has a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Brandman, and was the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Middle School Principal of the Year while at Palmdale School District. He began his teaching career as an educator for 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grade students, and became principal of Windsor Middle School in 2016.
Williams took over at WMS as it was reeling from several years of negative incidents, and school morale and discipline was at an all-time low. Williams was brought in to turn things around.
“Williams’ experience with STEM programs was a plus that set him apart from the competition,” then-Superintendent Steve Jorgensen said in a Times article highlighting his hire in 2016.
“He’ll be taking the school in a direction that he has had experience in and the staff seemed to have an interest in going,” Jorgensen said. “He also has a strong track record of working with the community and during the interview process, with two rounds of interviews, those strengths continued to stand out, not just on paper, but in person.”
Williams was known for implementing a unique set of disciplinary and community guidelines, and cutting infractions in half in short order.
According to the 2016 Times article, “Both Williams and (Lisa) Joseph knew that there was a history of challenges at Windsor Middle School, and have set about implementing a new discipline structure to help change the reputation of the school.
“We were kind of cautioned coming in that there were some issues we were going to have to address,” Williams acknowledged.
“Now, students who would have received a one day suspension must attend Saturday school instead, where Williams himself leads them in learning some great life skills,” the 2016 Times article continued.
“We do restorative justice, we do life planning, organization skills,” Williams said. “I teach them how to compute their GPA, we talk about how grades are issued – many times students think they are magic or that the teacher doesn’t like them and that’s why they have a low grade. It kind of forces them to come and workshop through some of the things that will make them more successful in school.”
Williams lives in Windsor and is married to Jamie Williams who also works in WUSD. They have two young children, both of whom attend WUSD schools. Brian Williams is a member of Rotary and Kiwanis and enjoys family life, including youth sports. He is a backpacker with the goal of completing the entire Pacific Crest Trail in Oregon before turning 50.
Williams looks forward to the transition to this new leadership role, stating, “I will always treasure my time at Windsor Middle School, and all we’ve been able to build there for our students. I look forward to becoming the high school principal, already knowing many of the students and families and staff that I’ve gotten to know from WMS and my work across WUSD.”
