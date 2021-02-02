The town of Windsor has announced two pieces of information in regard to upcoming elections.
The first is that the Town Clerk's office will be open, by appointment only, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, for the purpose of issuing and/or accepting the filing of town council nomination papers for the upcoming special election to fill the currently vacant seat for a term of two years. Please email townclerk@townofwindsor.com if you have any questions.
The second is that the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters is opening Windsor’s Ballot Dropbox at the end of the day and will be checking the box and picking up any ballots every couple days until 8 p.m. on March 2. The March 2 special election is not for Windsor residents, as it is only for voters in the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District and the West Sonoma County Union High School District, but the box is being made available for those west county residents who may find it more convenient. For more information, please visit the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/.../Ele.../03-02-2021/Locations/
