A house fire on Pistachio Place in Windsor jumped from one home to a neighboring one, damaging both homes significantly and requiring the Sonoma County Fire District (SCFD) to reach out through their mutual aid agreements for help in putting the blaze out.
The blaze started around 3 p.m. on April 27 and was largely put out by 6 p.m. In addition to engine from SCFD, engines and manpower from City of Santa Rosa Fire Department, Forestville Fire District and the city of Healdsburg Fire Department came into assist, according to SCFD.
“We are happy to report there were no injuries of civilians or firefighters and pets were evacuated or found and reunited with their families,” said SCFD in a statement. “Great salvage work was done and much of the belongings in both homes were preserved. Both sets of homeowners we so grateful for all of us taking such care to salvage their possessions.”
It was a busy day for SCFD with three separate incidents on April 27, including the Windsor incident. Mutual aid assisted in all three incidents.
