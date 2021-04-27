The Town of Windsor Parks and Recreation Department recently announced the opening of the Windsor Senior Recreation Center pool.
The Windsor Senior Recreation Center therapeutic pool will open on Monday, May 1, for active older adults, ages 50+ and persons with disabilities. Patrons between the ages of 18 and 49 years are also eligible to use the pool with a prescription from their physician recommending that water exercise is beneficial to their health.
Senior Open Swim hours, Senior Lap Swim hours and FAQs about the COVID-19 safety protocols can be found online at www.townofwindsor.com/323/Aquatics. Daily water fitness classes will begin on Monday, May 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.
This season there will be an Aquatic Scholarship Program which offers active older adults ages 50+, and persons with disabilities, the option to apply for a partial subsidy of the fees associated with the aquatic programs.
Reservations are required for all programs due to capacity limitations to maintain COVID-19 physical distancing. You may reserve a space for Senior Lap Swim, Senior Open Swim or Senior Water Fitness, by either signing into your existing account or creating an account at townofwindsor.perfectmind.com. You will log in, click “Activities” and look under the Aquatics section.
If you need assistance logging into your existing account, would like to reserve your spot by phone or have questions about the Aquatic Scholarship Program, please call 707-838-1250.
