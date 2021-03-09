Performances viewable from March 19 to April 10
The Windsor Talent Show, a yearly fundraiser for the Windsor Performing Arts Academy (WPAA) is, like so many other things, going online this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the performances and support a local institution.
Each year, people from all over Sonoma County come together to provide entertainment, with proceeds from the event providing scholarships for WPAA’s summer musical program and pay for production costs at the public school sites.
The rules for each performance are simple, three to five minutes long, family friendly, no negativity, no politics and no profanity.
The WPAA provides students young and old the opportunities to learn, refine, and share their talents and skills in a safe and happy environment.
“We are very strict about enforcing our ‘no negativity, even in jest’ rule,” said Heather Cullen, who runs the WPAA programs and the talent show. “Our least skilled students are free to make mistakes and learn from them and become better. Our highest skilled students are free to shine and to share what they know in an envy free environment. Many areas of a production are taught, including lighting, sound, acting, dancing, singing, costuming and set design and creation.”
Last year’s talent show happened just before the COVID-19 lockdown hit, allowing it to take place in person. The top winners were the gifted Olivia Olsen who blew everyone away with her performance as Wednesday Adams singing “Pulled” from “The Addams Family” musical and audience choice winner 4-year-old Abigail Ritchey who turned in a charming rendition of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen.”
This year the Windsor Talent Show can be viewed on any device with a stable internet connection and adequate bandwidth. Video-on-demand “tickets” are $10 each, and for that price you receive a single-viewer link cannot be shared. If the link is used to access the stream from more than one device, the original viewer will be dropped from their connection and will no longer be able to watch the show. The talent shows will be available to be watched between Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 10 at 11:55 a.m. PDT.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.onthestage.com/show/windsor-performing-arts-academy/windsor-talent-show-2021-43476/
