Opinions sought for alterations to the main artery of Windsor
The town of Windsor is inviting interested community members to participate in the first two of several workshops on potential improvements to Old Redwood Highway. The Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan will focus on the 3.7 miles of roadway between Shiloh Road and Starr Road, and identify improvements to reimagine and revitalize the corridor and meet the mobility needs of all users including bicyclists, pedestrians, motorists and people accessing public transit.
The first of the two virtual workshops are scheduled for Monday, March 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting will take place over Zoom, and can be found at https://zoom.us/j/94741774057
The second workshop will take place a month later on Thursday, April 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Zoom link for that meeting will be made available closer to the date.
The workshop Zoom link with call-in options and project information is also available at www.orhcorridorplan.com. On that site, community members are encouraged to fill out a survey and utilize an interactive mapping tool, which will provide the town with additional information and insight into the community’s experience, perspectives and ideas about the Old Redwood Highway corridor.
At the first workshop, the project team will outline the purpose and goals of the plan and the approach being taken, review the existing conditions on the roadway corridor and describe the next steps in the process. At periodic points throughout this workshop, participants will be asked to respond to short questions via an online polling function to help gain insight into the kinds of issues and perceptions that may be shared by those attending.
The second workshop will delve deeper into the existing conditions along the corridor and explore potential improvements that could help meet the challenges of Old Redwood Highway. Both workshops will include ample opportunity for questions and answers.
According to the town, Old Redwood Highway currently functions as a multi-lane main arterial, averaging over 28,000 vehicle trips daily (at Highway 101).
“With the public’s help, the plan seeks to reimagine what the corridor might be, for the entire community. It will do this by giving thoughtful attention to how people use the roadway, and addressing issues such as inconsistent bicycle lanes and sidewalks, traffic congestion and how to provide a more harmonious sense of ‘place’ along the corridor including greening and landscaping features. Complementary to those elements, the plan will explore how infill development encouraged in appropriate areas might help bring about a further revitalization of the Old Redwood Highway corridor,” said a statement from the town.
