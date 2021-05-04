In a statement dated May 3, Windsor Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker promoted Amy Zigler, current assistant principal at Windsor High School, to become the next principal at Windsor Middle School. Zigler accepted this promotion to be effective for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
This appointment creates a swap of sorts, as Zigler takes over for current principal Brian Williams, who will be taking over the top spot at WHS.
Zigler is native of Sonoma County and lives in Windsor. She received her Bachelors in Mathematics and Teaching Credential from Sonoma State University and was a math teacher at Windsor High School from 2003 to 2009 before being named assistant principal in 2009. Her husband, Brad Zigler, is a finance writer, and they are the proud grandparents of three grandchildren.
“It’s been exciting during this year to learn firsthand of Amy Zigler’s talents as a leader. She truly cares about students and families and has demonstrated smart and compassionate leadership with her track record at Windsor High School,” said Decker in a statement. “I am confident in her talents and passion for this work, and happy to have her lead Windsor Middle School with her exceptional set of talents.”
Zigler is looking forward to the transition to her new leadership position. “I feel exceptionally fortunate that I already know many of the WMS staff from being active in committees and projects in our district,” she said in a statement. “Some have been colleagues here at WHS, and others I’ve met who are parents of high school students. I truly look forward to establishing a climate of open communication and professional, honest interactions with students, families and staff members.”
Zigler is getting a jump on her plans for the coming school year, according to Chris Canelake, director of human resources. “We are really happy to see the transition already well underway,” he said in a statement. “Amy is spending lots of time getting to know the Windsor Middle School community to learn about what’s working and next steps needed to ensure future growth for students.”
