On Jan. 22, local Sheryl Seel sent us this amazing photo of a double rainbow over the Town Green. “This afternoon's rain brought a double rainbow over the Town Green, and it appears to be coming right from our own rainbow-colored Snoopy … I took this photo from a bedroom window in my Town Green condo,” she said.
Santa Rosa
Currently Open
Healdsburg Regional Library
Find a local business
Windsor Times Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- School opening still seems far away despite vaccination roll out and the governor’s proposals
- NCS gives high school leagues autonomy for return to field
- The future is up for discussion at WUSD meeting
- Keeping the Faith: America the diverse
- Arrests made in catalytic converter thefts
- Budget projections head up the agenda at town council meeting
- Windsor's Rob Daly takes the helm at Acre Coffee
- WPD Logs Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2021
- New board of supervisors chair Hopkins names the county’s main priorities for 2021
- COVID-19 cases, new syndrome on the rise among children, especially Latino children
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.