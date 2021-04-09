The Jaguars got off an auspicious start to the spring baseball campaign on April 7, posting a 10-0 no-hit, no-run victory over visiting Analy in the season opener for both teams.
Senior pitcher Matt Kemper (5 IP, 0 runs, 0 hits, 12 Ks, 5 BBs) fired the first five hitless innings for Windsor before handing the ball to senior reliever Carson Ramocinski (2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 Ks, BB), who closed it out in the final two frames.
“Matt has great stuff, and we need him to believe in himself, trust his stuff, and he will be successful this season,” Jag’s coach Dave Avila said. “Carson is a quiet leader on this team and when he gets going, he can carry our lineup through tough stretches.”
Windsor got the part started with three runs in the first inning against the Tigers, but the bats went silent before the Jags blew it wide open with a seven-run explosion in the sixth. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Ramocinski, sealing the eventual, 10-0 win in sixth innings.
Ramocinski (1 for 3, HR, 3 RBIs) led the attack, while other top hitters included sophomore Brett Neidlinger (2 for 3, RBI), senior Gary Hall (1 for 2) and senior Trent Matthews (1 for 3, RBI).
The strong start bodes well for an experienced and talented Windsor squad, which was moved up to the North Bay League Oak Division after capturing the NBL Redwood Division in its last full season in 2019.
“We’re very deep this year in talent, and are constantly competing for positions,” Avila noted. “Guys are pushing each other for playing time, which is a good thing for the team and a tough thing for the head coach.”
The Jaguars (1-0) will be back on the field this Saturday, April 10 when they host visiting Maria Carrillo in a noon varsity start.
