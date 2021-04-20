The Jaguars fell from the undefeated ranks on April 16 in the second of a two-game series with Rancho Cotate, falling to the host Cougars, 4-0.
The game came on the heels of a 4-1 win over Rancho in the North Bay League Oak Division home opener two days earlier, pushing Windsor’s overall record to 3-1 and 1-1 in league play.
The Jags will resume NBL action with a road and home set with Analy, beginning with a Wednesday, April 21 (4 p.m.) visit to Sebastopol. Windsor returns to the friendly confines to host the Tigers on Friday, April 23 (4 p.m.) and will venture north this Saturday, April 24 to face non-league foe Healdsburg under the lights at Recreation Park in a 7 p.m. start.
Jags gain split
It was the Matt Kemper show in the NBL opener against visiting Rancho on April 14, as the Jags’ senior hurler fired five-plus innings of one hit ball while fanning nine in a stellar effort. Senior right-hander Josh Henderson came on to close it out in the final two frames to preserve a 4-1 victory. Leading the hitting corps was senior Carson Ramocinski, with two hits in four trips. Also hitting safely for the Jags were Trent Matthews, Gary Hall and Brett Neidlinger.
Senior ace Gary Hall climbed the hill for the Jaguars in Friday’s start at Rancho Cotate, deserving a better fate in a solid outing with no reward. Hall tossed five innings, yielding just five hits and one earned run while striking out nine to take a tough, 4-0 loss.
“Our bats went silent at the plate,” Jags’ coach Dave Avila said. “The (Rancho) pitcher wasn’t overpowering in any way, but he did locate well and moved the ball inside and away. We hit some balls hard but they were either right at them or held up in the wind.”
Brett Neidlinger paced the attack with two singles, while Ramocinski (double) and Josh Delatorre also collected hits for Windsor.
