Windsor to visit state power Marin Catholic this Saturday
Game one of the abbreviated 2021 football season is in the books for the Windsor Jaguars, giving host Cardinal Newman an early test before the Cardinals pulled away for an eventual 28-7 victory.
The game marked the return of high school football for several Sonoma County teams after a prolonged, 450 day delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the dozens of seniors whose high school careers are winding down, it was well worth the wait.
“Overall we played well, considering it was our first game,” Jags head coach Brad Stibi said. “The offense started off strong and we were able to move the ball early on but just couldn’t finish.”
Windsor will now turn its attention to the next challenge, a Saturday, March 27 visit to perennial state power Marin Catholic in Kentfield. Varsity kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Jags fast start
Windsor got the party started in impressive fashion in Friday’s clash with Newman, as junior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer directed an impressive drive highlighted by several bruising runs by senior back Joey Skinner and culminating in a short scoring plunge by Vehmeyer. Flynn Stokeld added the point after kick and the Jaguars led 7-0.
It would prove to be the lone score of the night for the Jags, as Newman quarterback Jordan Cooke hooked up with star receiver Tsion Nunnally on the first of four touchdown catches two possession later to knot the contest at 7-7 at the half.
Windsor continued to move the ball throughout the second half, but a relentless pass rush by the Newman defensive front would lead to seven sacks and a pair of interceptions. The Cardinals added three more passing touchdowns to Nunnally after intermission en route to a 28-7 win.
Vehmeyer finished up a solid spring debut with 10 completions on 24 pass attempts for 130 yards, adding 12 carries for 85 yards on the ground and one score. Other offensive standouts included Skinner (7-55 yards rushing), Kaeden Timmons (3-24 yards rushing) and Damian Escarcega (4-16 yards rushing). Leading the receiving corps were Trent Matthews (3-25 yards), Nico Contreras (2-12 yards), Skinner (2-12 yards) and Makhi Johnson (1-4 yards).
The Jaguars got some outstanding performances from their defensive charges, particularly senior Nico Zamora (13 tackles) and junior Dominic Roderick (10 tackles, forced fumble). Other good efforts were had by Escarcega (8 tackles), Julian Pell (7 tackles, fumble recovery), Skinner (7 tackles), Johnson (6 tackles), Zac Keith (5 tackles), Matthews (5 tackles), Contreras (5 tackles), Cayden Homan (5 tackles) and Arnie Meineke (3 tackles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.