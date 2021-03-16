Windsor kicks off football schedule on Friday at Cardinal Newman
It’s been nearly 16 months since the Windsor High School Jaguars took their last snap on the North Bay League football circuit, but with the ban on outdoor contact sports now lifted, the stars have finally aligned to start an abbreviated, five-game spring schedule.
Windsor will kick off the 2021 campaign on Friday, March 19 when it visits perennial power Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa. Game times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Head coach Brad Stibi is back to lead a full varsity squad of 35 players, including 12 returning seniors eager to take the field in their final season.
“Our kids have done a great job of distance learning, keeping their grades up and staying eligible,” Stibi said. “The strength of this team is our varsity experience — these guys really understand what it takes to succeed against the top teams.”
The Jaguars are coming off an outstanding 2019 season that included a 3-2 mark in the North Bay League Oak Division and a trip to the North Coast Section playoffs before ending the year at 7-4.
Returning to lead the offensive attack is junior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer, who will direct a balanced offense in his first season as the starting signal-caller.
“Chase has really stepped into his role as our quarterback and has a great temperament for the position,” Stibi noted. “He’s got a good work ethic and thrives in competitive situations.”
Joining him in the Jag’s offensive backfield is a pair of returning junior running backs in Joey Skinner and Damian Escarcega, who figure to share the bulk of the carries. Leading the receiving corps are all-leaguer and Jag’s Offensive Player of the Year Nico Contreras, who has the rare combination of speed, size and great hands. Another senior pass-catcher to watch will be EZ Woodard, who has put in the work during the off-season and should have an outstanding year.
Although the offensive line is a work in progress, the Jaguars have plenty of talent and leadership in center Julian Pell, the NBL Co-Lineman of the Year in 2019. Also looking good to solidify the O-line are senior Kaleb Torres and junior Phillip Tappin.
Windsor looks equally strong on the defensive side of the ball, where Pell, junior Kaden Homan and Torres will make it tough on opposing quarterbacks. The linebacking corps is led by returning senior Nico Zamora, one of the best tacklers in the league. Also manning the linebacker spots are Skinner and Escarcega.
Contreras will pull double duty in leading the defensive secondary at the safety position, while other DB’s include seniors Trent Matthews and Zac Keith.
Like most other years the Jaguars will be out to win games but after so much waiting and uncertainty, have things squarely in perspective.
“We may not be playing for a title or championship this season, but the kids are still playing for pride in themselves, their school and their families,” Stibi said. “This is why we place an emphasis on the importance of their senior season. I’m just happy our guys got the opportunity to play.”
One thing is certain, with four of five games against regional powers Cardinal Newman (two games), Rancho Cotate and Marin Catholic, the Jaguars won’t be accused of a light schedule this season.
COVID restrictions
With the county currently in the red tier, restrictions are in place for the number of spectators allowed for home games. At press time each player was allowed two family members at each game, but that number could change per county health guidelines. Fans are encouraged to stay current with any updated regulations. For those that can’t attend, all WHS home games will be streamed live on the NFHS network, with a subscription required.
2021 Windsor High School JV/varsity football schedule
Friday, March 19 – Windsor at Cardinal Newman, 4:30/7 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 – Windsor at Marin Catholic, 11 a.m./2 p.m.
Friday, April 2 – Rancho Cotate at Windsor, 4:30/7 p.m.
Friday, April 9 – Windsor at Ukiah, 4:30/7 p.m.
Friday, April 16 – Cardinal Newman at Windsor, 4:30/7 p.m.
