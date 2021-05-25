The Jaguars extended their season record to 12-5 on Monday, turning back visiting Santa Rosa, 5-3 in a non-league contest in Windsor.
The game was the first of four scheduled outings in the Jag’s final week of the 2021 campaign, with upcoming games that include a home clash with Ukiah on Wednesday, May 26 (4 p.m.), at Ukiah on Friday, May 28 (7 p.m.) and home against Petaluma on Saturday, May 29 (Senior Day, 10 a.m.).
“Our goal is to finish the season on a strong note,” Jag’s coach Dave Avila said. “It will be a difficult week and Saturday’s game will be hard. I’ve coached a lot of this class since they were eight (or) nine years old.”
Jags win a pair
Windsor played host to St. Vincent in a non-league tilt on May 21, sending senior veteran Matt Kemper to the hill for what would prove a close ballgame. Kemper tossed the first three innings, yielding just two hits and one earned run, with four walks and six strikeouts before handing the ball to senior right-hander Gary Hall in the fourth with the game knotted at 2-2. The Jaguars pushed across two runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and Hall (4 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 BBs, 6 Ks, WP) closed it out in a stellar outing to notch a 4-2 win.
Pacing Windsor’s seven-hit attack were Damian Escarcega (2 for 3, RBI), Carson Ramocinski (1 for 3, 3B, run, RBI), Kyle Stewart (1 for 3, 2B, run), Elijah Hackathorn (1 for 2, run), Josh Delatorre (1 for 3, 2B, RBI) and Trent Matthews (1 for 2, run).
The Jaguars jumped on top early in Monday’s non-league contest with visiting Santa Rosa, setting the tone with five runs in the opening frame. Windsor pitchers Antonio Rivera (2.1 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, BB, 2 Ks, WP), Connor Nielsen (3.2 IP, 2 hits, ER, 6 Ks) and Hall (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 Ks) joined forces on the mound, limiting the Panthers to three runs the rest of the way en route to a 5-3 victory.
Collecting hits for Windsor were JoJo Soltanizadeh (2 for 3), Matthews (1 for 3, run), Ramocinski (1 for 2, run), Delatorre (1 for 1, 2B), Tyler Nordyke (1 for 2, 2B, 2 RBIs) and Nielsen (1 for 2, run, 2 RBIs).
