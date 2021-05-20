The Windsor High School boys golf team is quietly enjoying one of its best ever seasons this spring, rising to the top of the heap in a battle for bragging rights in the North Bay League Oak Division.
Under the direction of coach Jason Fayter, the Jaguars have beaten every team in the league, most notably NBL rival Maria Carrillo in their quest for league supremacy. The teams have traded wins in head-to-head competition, including the last pair of league tournaments this week.
Jags go low
Windsor got the better of the scoring in an NBL match at the par 36 Bennett Valley Golf Club on May 17, firing an aggregate team score of 206.
Finishing behind the Jags were Maria Carrillo (214), Montgomery (216), Santa Rosa (220), Analy (229) and Ukiah (271).
Individual scorers for the Jaguars were Will Hoff (36), Nick Savano (38), JJ Scott (43), Ross Potter (44), Jackson Calegari (45) and Will Schettler (47).
The Jags played host to the same teams two days later under blustery conditions at the par 36 Windsor Golf Club, this team finishing tied for second place in the NBL tournament with a team score of 223, some 12 strokes behind Carrillo’s 211. Other scoring teams were Montgomery (223), Santa Rosa (225), Analy (237) and Ukiah (271).
Top individual scorers for the tourney were Montgomery’s Joey Ryan (37), Windsor’s Will Hoff (38), Alex Lemmon of Maria Carrillo (38), Windsor’s Nick Savano (41), Griffin Quan of Maria Carrillo (41), Uikah’s Kaden Thurston (41), Max Taylor of Santa Rosa (42), Windsor’s JJ Scott (43), Santa Rosa’s Max Townsend (43) and Callum Brown of Maria Carrillo (43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.