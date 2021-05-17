The Jaguars weathered a rough stretch on the spring softball circuit, dropping three straight games to strong opponents.
Windsor opened the string with a 6-2 home loss to perennial North Bay League power Rancho Cotate on May 11, and continued it two days later as the Cougars walked off with an unlikely 7-6 victory. On Saturday, Windsor fell to a solid visiting American Canyon squad, 8-1.
The result pushed the Jag’s season record to 6-8 and 4-6 in the NBL.
This week, Windsor will visit Cardinal Newman on May 18 and play host to Analy on Thursday, May 20. Both games start at 4 p.m.
The Jags sent veteran pitcher Savanna Cordova to the mound for the May 11 home tilt with Rancho Cotate, and the hard-throwing senior responded with seven strong innings of work. The Cougars scratched for solo runs in each of the first three innings for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, coasting to an eventual 6-2 win.
Cordova (7 IP, 10 hits, 6 runs, 6 Ks) pitched well in defeat, while top Windsor hitters were Grace Boyle (2 for 3), Riley Zwetsloot (2 for 2, run,) Adriana Novak (1 for 3, 2B, run), Jennifer Doherty (1 for 4, RBI), Maddie Senkowski (1 for 4), Cordova (1 for 2, RBI), Kelly Tagnolli (1 for 4) and Zoe Finney (1 for 3).
The May 13 rematch at Rancho Cotate was a tough one to swallow, as the Jags clung to a slim lead heading into the last inning until the Cougars’ Tatum Maytorena ripped a game-winning homer for a 7-6, walk-off victory.
“Our girls played well, we just left the door open for them to come back,” Jag’s coach Charlie Johnson said. “We knew going into it that Rancho was a good team and we couldn’t give them any opportunities to come back.”
Cordova (3 IP, 6 hits, 4 runs) and Boyle (4 IP, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 BBs) shared mound duties, while top hitters were Lily Caughie (2 for 3, 2B, run, 3 RBIs), Cordova (2 for 4, HR, run, 3 RBIs), Zwetsloot (1 for 3, run), Senkowski (1 for 4, run), Boyle (1 for 3, run) and Nataleigh Johnson (1 for 3).
The Jaguars finished up a busy stretch on Saturday against American Canyon, managing just one hit off of Wolves’ pitcher Jaida Fulcher in an 8-1 loss.
Combining pitching chores for Windsor were Boyle (2. 1 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 Ks), Finney (2.1 IP, 6 hits, 5 runs) and Mia Avila (2 IP, 2 hits, run, K). Zwetsloot had the lone hit of the game for the Jaguars.
