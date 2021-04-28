Windsor pushes record to 7-0
The Windsor High School Jaguars remain unbeaten on the spring volleyball circuit this week, thanks in large part to dominant wins over El Molino, Tamalpais and Ukiah to extend their season record to 7-0.
In each match, the Jags have dispatched their opponents with skill and precision, combining outstanding defense and passing with power at the net, getting big contributions from their entire roster.
The success has not been limited to the varsity level however, as the Windsor JV and frosh teams have also been successful, elevating the program to elite status in the North Bay League under first-year head coach Christen Hamilton.
Windsor will be back on the court this Friday, April 30 at Ukiah (4:30/5:30/6:30 p.m.), followed by a trip to Rancho Cotate on Monday, May 3 (4/5/6 p.m.).
Windsor scores hat-trick
The Jaguars began their latest string of victories on a Friday, April 23 visit to El Molino, easily dispatching the Lions in three sets; 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
Pacing the Windsor attack were junior Sofia Lopez (11 kills, 9 digs) and senior Hannah Dyer (8 kills, 13 digs).
It was more of the same the following day in a non-league home clash with Tamalpais, defeating the visitors in three games; 25-22, 25-19, 26-24.
Statistical leaders included freshman Taylor Boyce (9 kills, 7 digs), Dyer (15 kills) and junior Daya Mosqueda (15 digs).
Windsor kept its win streak alive with an April 27 date with visiting Ukiah, turning back the Wildcats in three; 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.
Logging outstanding individual performances for the Jags were sophomore Emma Smith (23 assists, 2 aces), Lopez (7 kill), Dyer (10 kills) and senior, two-sport star Kelly Tagnolli (10 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.