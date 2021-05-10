Windsor avenges lone loss of season; extends record to 9-1
Character in a team is seldom revealed through success, but rather how it responds to adversity.
That adage could apply to the Windsor High School varsity volleyball team this week, as it shook off its only loss of the season to win an electrifying, five-set thriller over visiting Rancho Cotate in the rematch; 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 15-13.
Friday’s victory came on the heels of a three-game setback to the Cougars in Rohnert Park four days earlier and extended the Jag’s season record to 9-1 with three matches left on the schedule.
“We really cut down on our unforced errors and kept the ball in play,” WHS coach Christen Hamilton said later. “The first match we made a combination of 36 serving and hitting errors, and that’s a lot. In this match we took care of the ball at a much higher level.”
Jags show heart, grit
The May 3 visit to Rancho Cotate may prove to be the low point of the season for Windsor, turning in a sub-par performance to fall in three games; 19-25, 17-25, 22-25.
Statistical leaders for the Jaguars were senior Hannah Dyer (8 kills, 14 digs), junior Daya Mosqueda (16 digs) and senior Kaitlyn Curry (15 assists).
Windsor took the court focused and determined in the May 7 home rematch with Rancho, looking like the team that had started the season with eight straight victories to capture games one and two; 25-16, 25-20.
The Cougars would not go quietly, regaining momentum to claim sets three and four; 25-20, 25-22. The fifth and deciding set was a classic, but Windsor would have just enough left in the tank to prevail; 15-13.
Sofia Lopez led the attack with 19 kills and16 digs. Other team leaders included freshman Taylor Boyce (18 kills), sophomore Emma Smith (36 assists, 11 digs), junior Mosqueda (21 digs) and senior veteran Dyer (9 kills, 16 digs, 5 aces).
Scheduling notes
Next up for the Jaguars is a non-league match against visiting Petaluma on Monday, May 10 (4:30/5:30/6:30), followed by a home date with Cardinal Newman on Wednesday, May 12 (Senior Night, varsity 6:30 p.m.). Windsor will close out the season next Friday, May 14 at Cardinal Newman (4/5/6 p.m.).
