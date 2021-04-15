Windsor sitting at 2-2 after 46-0 romp over Ukiah
The varsity football Jaguars will put the final wraps on the 2021 spring campaign this Friday, April 16 when they host Cardinal Newman in the season finale on Senior Night at Kirkpatrick Stadium. Game times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Jags are coming off a dominant, 46-0 rout at Ukiah on April 9 and enter this Friday’s rematch with the Cardinals with a full head of steam.
In the first meeting between teams on March 19, the Jaguars played an outstanding first half before Cardinal Newman pulled away after intermission for a 28-7 win. Windsor has been on a roll since then, playing well in games against Marin Catholic (27-17 loss), Rancho Cotate (28-23 win) and Ukiah (46-0 win).
“We’re looking forward to facing Newman again,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said. “It’s a big game for our kids.”
Whatever happens this week, the Jags have set the tone for great things to come for the football program, having played one of the toughest schedules of any team in the North Bay.
Jags rout Wildcats
The Jaguars wasted no time in establishing themselves at Ukiah last week, taking control in a high-octane opening half that would put give them a comfortable, 36-0 cushion at the half.
Windsor used the big lead to empty its bench after intermission while the defense did the rest, keeping Ukiah off the board in the final two periods en route to a 46-0 rout.
Junior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer continued to impress, amassing 155 yards through the air and three touchdowns, adding 40 yards rushing and one score. Other top offensive players included Nico Contreras (5-35, 2 TDs), Joey Skinner (4-35 yards rushing, TD), Makhi Johnson (1-30 yards receiving, TD), Gunnar Erickson (1-11 yards receiving), Jaxon Leo (7-35 yards rushing), Damien Escarcega (2-25 yards rushing) and Dominic Roderick (1-20 yards rushing, TD). Kicker Flynn Stokeld made good on three point after attempts and a 30-yard field goal.
Leading defenders were Nico Zamora (13 tackles, sack), Skinner (7 tackles, FR, INT, TD), Escarcega (10 tackles), Julian Pell (6 tackles), Kaeden Timmons (5 tackles), Roderick (4 tackles, 2 sacks), Angel Solorio (5 tackles, sack), Arnie Meineke (3 tackles, sack), Cayden Homan (7 tackles, sack), Kaleb Torres (4 tackles) and Grant Huls (4 tackles).
