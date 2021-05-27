Windsor finished among top teams in NBL
The Windsor High School swim team wrapped up a successful spring campaign this month, making the most of a short season and grateful for the opportunity to compete.
Led by veteran coaches Kelli and Terry Wong, the Jaguars were shoulder to shoulder against the best the North Bay League (NBL) had to offer, a testament to the hard work put in by athletes during the off-season.
“Although very short, this season proved the strength and resilience of the WHS swim team, their parents and the coaches,” Kelli Wong reflected. “Again, the team focused on character, sportsmanship and academics before sports and it paid off.”
The varsity boy’s team was a perfect 6-0 in NBL meets this year, while the ladies logged a strong, 5-1 record in league competition.
Returning to lead the boys squad were veterans Mayes Robertson, who continued to show his versatility in all four strokes, while brothers Caden and Evan Hailey excelled in the butterfly competition in meets. Justice Toupin, known for his humor, infused the team with speed. Other swimmers making a big impact for the boys were Lucas Ericsson and Ryan Held.
Dominant swimmers for the girls were Madison West in the breaststroke and Marie Rosettie, who showed skill and versatility in all four strokes. Top newcomers to the squad were Grace Tharrington, Toby Fiebusch and Leah Dobos.
Other members of the boys and girls teams included Elizabeth Acken, Gabby Arballo, Bella Beach, Norah Ericsson, Yesenia Flores, Ryan Latz, Erika Hovland, Megan Lazzarini, Rebekah Mortensen, Ariana Sanchez, Emilee Thompson, Gabriel Vernier, Noelle Williams, Tyler Seekins, Taylor Reese, Sarah Norris and Lucas Winn.
Jaguars take on Greyhounds
One of the season highlights was a meet against North Bay neighbor Healdsburg, which the Jags shared a pool with.
“Healdsburg coaches Dean Clark and Lorna Hayman are fantastic, and the WHS coaches enjoyed working closely with them as we do every year,” Wong said. “The two teams cheered for each other even as the competition was close — the true meaning of sportsmanship and moral character.”
The Jaguars said goodbye to a great group of senior scholar-athletes, all moving on to college next fall. The list of seniors and their schools are: Erika Hovland (UCLA, engineering), Yesenia Flores (SRJC, paramedics program), Megan Lazzarini (UCSB, undecided), Toby Fiebusch (University of Puget Sound, archeology), Justice Toupin (Mission), Caden Hailey (SRJC) and Sara Norris (Grand Canyon University, nursing).
In addition to bettering their athletic skills, the Jaguars took some special lessons from the 2021 season.
“This year’s team persevered through a pandemic, distance learning and their lives being turned upside down,” Wong noted. “They brought the best of themselves to the pool every practice and showed their true mettle and grit during meets. I could not be more proud of our team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.