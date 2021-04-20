The Jaguars wrapped up a strong spring football campaign in the season finale on April 16, falling to visiting Cardinal Newman, 38-14.
The game was the second of the season between teams, with Newman winning the first one at home on March 23, 28-7.
The result gave Windsor a final season record of 2-3.
In a season like no other, the Jaguars played one of the toughest five-game schedules of any team in the North Bay, showing they could play at an elite level against some of the best teams in the region.
“I was just thankful we were able to play this season,” Jag’s head coach Brad Stibi reflected. “It really meant a lot to the seniors.”
Friday’s finale would follow a similar script as the first meeting, with the Windsor defense holding the Cardinals scoreless in the first quarter. But Newman’s quick strike offense would ultimately be the difference in the second half.
The Jaguars managed just two scores against a stout Cardinal defense, with junior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer hooking up with Windsor receivers Nico Contreras and Makhi Johnson on a pair of touchdown receptions. Flynn Stokeld converted the point after kicks on both scores.
The game marked the end of outstanding high school football careers for several Windsor seniors, including all-league lineman Julian Pell, who left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury.
Other notable seniors were Contreras, linebacker Nico Zamora, receivers Trent Matthews and Grant Huls, tight end, DL Arnie Meineke, defensive back/receivers EZ Woodard and Zac Keith and linemen Kaleb Torres, Gabe Avila, Shane Pintane and Gianni Domenichelli.
