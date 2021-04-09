The Jaguars combined strong pitching with timely hitting in their season opener on April 1, slipping past host St. Helena, 1-0.
Senior pitcher Savanna Cordova went the distance for Windsor, tossing seven innings of six-hit ball, striking out six while walking none in a sparkling season debut.
The Jags got all the offense they’d need in the first inning when Riley Zwetsloot reached base and came home on an RBI single from Adriana Novak.
Also recording hits for Windsor were Grace Boyle and Jennifer Doherty. Senior outfielder Nataleigh Johnson donned the catcher’s gear for the first time in her high school career.
Overall, Jags head coach Charlie Johnson was pleased with his team’s performance, considering it was the season opener.
“Our defense was pretty solid, we were able to shut them out with runners in scoring position several times,” he said. “We just couldn’t seem to get our bats going. We’ll chalk that up to first game jitters.”
Windsor will carry a varsity roster of 13 players this year but may move a few players around depending on need.
“We will also field a JV team and have the flexibility to move girls back and forth from JV to varsity and vise versa to make this season work,” Johnson said.
As of this week, the varsity roster consists of seniors; outfielder Nataleigh Johnson, pitcher/infielder Savanna Cordova and infielder Kelli Tagnolli, juniors; outfielder/infielder Grace Boyle, infielder Jennifer Doherty, infielder Adriana Novak, infielder/outfielder Riley Zwetsloot and infielder Nalani Silva, sophomores; infielder/pitcher Zoe Finney, utility-player Maddie Senkowski, infielder lily Caughie and catcher Esperanza Marquez. The lone freshman is pitcher Mia Avila.
The Jaguars will open the North Bay League schedule at Cardinal Newman next Monday, April 12 in a 4 p.m. start.
