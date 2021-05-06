The Windsor High School boys golf team has been sensational through the first half of the truncated 2021 season, defeating every team it’s faced this spring.
Under the watchful eye of head coach Jason Fayter, the Jaguars haven’t just eked out wins, they’ve put an exclamation point on them.
Windsor’s latest exploits came in a North Bay League Oak Division tournament at the par-36 Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa on May 4. The Jaguars carded an aggregate team score of 196, their best round of the season to date.
To illustrate their dominance, the Jags were a full 11 strokes better than second place Maria Carrillo (207) and 20 ahead of third-place Montgomery (216). Rounding out the team scoring were Santa Rosa (217), Analy (241) and Ukiah (266).
Leading the Jaguars in individual scoring was talented freshman Jackson Calegari, who fired a season best round of two-over-par 38. Other outstanding scores for Windsor included Will Hoff (39), Nick Savano (39), JJ Scott (40), Will Schettler (40) and Isa Mendoza (42).
