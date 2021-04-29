The Paul Holland era has officially begun for the Windsor High School basketball program, as the first-year varsity coach hopes to continue a winning tradition.
The Jaguars will play a condensed spring schedule, fielding a relatively young squad that hopes to compete well with the top teams in the North Bay League (NBL).
Returning to lead the team are senior veterans Mason Beeler, and William Coolidge, players that should see a sizable jump in minutes this season.
Other players to watch are seniors Elijah Sanders, Ian Hopkins, Gabe Avila and Carter Daniel, juniors Jackson Earl and Max Pietrok, and sophomores Ben Geist, Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti.
Like all NBL sports this spring, there will be no league champion crowned or post-season play, with most teams just happy to be back on the court after so much uncertainty.
“We’re young and learning from game to game,” Holland reported. “We have to focus on improving each day and making the most of every opportunity.”
Jags fall to Hounds
Windsor officially opened the 2021 campaign on April 20 in a 50-43 loss to Petaluma, but bounced back to defeat visiting Analy two days later, 53-40. On April 24, the Jaguars ventured north to Healdsburg, falling to a strong Greyhound squad, 66-49.
Next up for the Jags is a Saturday, May 1 visit to Cardinal Newman (7:30 p.m.), followed by a non-league tilt with visiting Vintage of Napa on Monday, May 3. Varsity tip-off for both games is 7:30 p.m.
