Windsor gains split to push overall record to 10-9
The Jaguars will be looking to wrap up the 2021 North Bay League softball season on a winning note when they close out the schedule with a June 1 date with visiting Rancho Cotate.
At press time Windsor was hovering just above the .500 mark on the season at 10-9, and an even 7-7 record within the NBL Oak Division.
The Jags gained an even split in their last two league outings, beginning with a May 25 clash at Montgomery. The second meeting between teams bore no resemblance to the first (Windsor won 7-6) as the Jaguars staked starting pitcher Savanna Cordova to an 8-2 lead after three and never looked back en route to an 11-3 rout.
After the game, Windsor coach Charlie Johnson spoke about his team’s performance.
“It was good to win the series against Montgomery,” he said. “The bats came alive and the girls played well.”
Cordova (5 IP, 8 hits, 2 runs, 5 Ks) notched the win, while Grace Boyle (2 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, K) closed it out in relief. Leading the 14-hit offensive attack were Cordova (2 for 3, 2B, run, RBI), Jennifer Doherty (2 for 4, 2 runs, RBI), Kelly Tagnolli (2 for 4, run, RBI), Lily Caughie (2 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI), Nataleigh Johnson (2 for 2, run, 2 RBIs), Boyle (1 for 4, run), Adriana Novak (1 for 4, 3 runs), Zoe Finney (1 for 1) and Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 5, 2 RBIs).
The ladies hit a road bump two days later against visiting Maria Carrillo, as the Pumas busted open a tight game with a combined 10 runs in the third and fourth innings on their way to a 12-3 win.
“We had to use all of our pitching to get through the game,” Charlie Johnson said. “It seemed like we came out kind of flat from the beginning and never got the bats going.”
The Jags used three pitchers in the game, including Boyle (4 IP, 12 hits, 7 runs, 2 Ks), Mia Avila (2 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs, K) and Cordova (1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, K). Collecting hits were Zwetsloot (2 for 4, RBI), Novak (1 for 3), Maddie Senkowski (1 for 4, 2 runs), Nalani Silva (1 for 3, run), Doherty (1 for 3) and Cordova (1 for4, RBI).
