Windsor nearing end of short season
The 2021 North Bay League girls golf campaign has rounded the final turn and is heading for home, as the Lady Jaguars look to finish the short season with a flourish.
Windsor has already played four of its six scheduled league matches, with all players showing a steady improvement as the season has progressed.
“Our short little season is winding down,” Jags coach Joe Stadum reported this week. “We only had five girls yesterday (March 16) as Alana (Stadum) was out, but it was pretty cool we still finished second in the match.”
Veterans Roisin Averill and Alana Stadum have been outstanding again this season playing in the No.1 and No. 2 spots respectively. Other big contributors have been Ava Landers, McKenna Murphy, Anna Whitely and Anna Tenbrock.
Averill carded a low round of 48 in Windsor’s most recent NBL match (March 16) at Oakmont East/Sugarloaf Golf Club in Santa Rosa, helping to lift the Jags into second place behind only Cardinal Newman (203). Windsor finished with an aggregate team score of 265, followed by Maria Carrillo (270), Rancho Cotate (272), Montgomery (273) and Santa Rosa (286).
Other individual scorers for Windsor were Landers (49) Murphy (54), Whitely (55) and Tenbrock (59).
“Ava Landers had a great day,” Stadum noted. “Freshman McKenna Murphy is coming along nicely, and Anna (Tenbrock), Anna (Whitely) and Ava have all contributed this season.”
The ladies will close out the season this month with matches at Oakmont West in Santa Rosa (March 23) and Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park (March 30).
