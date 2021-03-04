Windsor returns nine players; looks like dark-horse contender
The state ruling allowing outdoor sports was welcome news for the Windsor High School softball team, as the Lady Jaguars prepare for what should be a winning campaign.
The Jags managed to play just six games last year before being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, but have high hopes of making up for lost time in 2021.
“It feels awesome to be back out doing conditioning workouts and getting ready for a season, one that will definitely look a little different,” head coach Charlie Johnson said. “We don’t have a schedule yet but I’m hoping for 15-20 games.”
Although the North Bay League Oak Division has yet to be finalized, the Jaguars figure to lock horns with some of the area’s best teams that include Analy, Montgomery and Rancho Cotate.
Windsor may field one of the more experienced teams this spring, returning a solid core of nine veterans from last year. The group of returnees includes seniors; fourth-year infielder Kelly Tagnolli, fourth-year outfielder Nataleigh Johnson and pitcher/infielder Savanna Cordova. Returning juniors are; infielder/outfielder Jennifer Doherty, infielder/outfielder Riley Zwetsloot, catcher/infielder Nalani Silva, pitcher/utility player Grace Boyle and infielder Adrianna Novak. The lone sophomore on the roster is pitcher/infielder Zoe Finney.
“We did get a good turnout of freshmen girls (six) this year and I’m excited for that, along with some promising prospects from last year’s JV team,” Johnson noted. “There are no definite (roster) spots determined just yet.”
Although just two players (Nataleigh Johnson and Kelly Tagnolli) were on the team in the Jag’s last full season in 2019 when they went 12-10, their talent and experience up and down the line-up stamp them as serious contenders in the race for NBL supremacy.
Health protocols in place
New state health measures put in place for high school softball call for players, coaches and spectators to wear masks, while observing all other social distancing guidelines. Testing will not be required.
