After months of waiting, the Windsor girls golf team is fired up and ready to tee off.
Head coach Joe Stadum is back to lead a small but talented squad, roughly 18 months removed from guiding the Jaguars to a second place, 5-3 record in the North Bay League Oak Division in 2019.
Although this season has been shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jags figure to be right in the thick of a competitive league, battling it out with Montgomery, Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo, Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa.
“We have six girls out and I will probably play four,” Stadum reported this week. “We will play a modified league- no league championship, no North Coast Section Tournament, etc.”
Windsor will be bolstered by the return of two of the top players in the county, senior all-leaguer and 2019 NCS qualifier Alana Stadum and junior two-time NCS qualifier Roisin Averill.
“These are my captains and the only two girls who played all matches the last two years,” Joe Stadum noted.
Other key players on this year’s squad are; senior returnee Anna Whitley, who played in a few matches last season; seniors Anna Tenbrock and Ava Landers; and promising freshman McKenna Murphy.
After months on the sideline, team goals and expectations have given way to appreciation for the game itself and the simple joy of being able to play again.
“Our goal is to just go out and have some fun,” Joe Stadum said. “It’s a short season, but we’re just glad to be out on the course.”
As in past years, all home matches will be played at the Windsor Golf Club, with league play set to start this week.
