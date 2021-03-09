Windsor turns in strong effort against NBL power Maria Carrillo
The Windsor High School cross country team hit the ground running in the first North Bay League meet of the season on March 3 at perennial power Maria Carrillo, turning in a solid 2021 debut.
“It was just great to be able to compete again, the kids had fun and that was the most important thing to me,” Jag’s coach Matthew Henry reported. “We knew going in that this would be a tough match-up, as Maria Carrillo has such a great program, so we really wanted to focus on individual performances. One of the bright spots for us was that every returning member of the team ran faster than they did their first meet last year. That was encouraging and something to hopefully build upon as we continue this abbreviated season,” he added.
Pacing the varsity boy’s squad was senior veteran Landon McAlister, negotiating the 2.5-mile course in a fast 12:25, good for third place overall. Other Windsor runners (in finishing order) were: Dustin Smith (5th), Tallen Theiss (8th), Kevin Manni (9th), Ben Kvamme (10th), Garrett Melvin (11th) and Max Weng (12th).
Running strong to lead the varsity girls was sophomore Elsa Nolen, capturing second place overall in a fast, 15:34. Rounding out the Windsor finishers were: Nataleigh Johnson (5th), Prisilla Tucker (10th), Keira Theiss (11th), Esperanza Marquez (12th) and Brianna Henry (13th).
The Jaguars will hold their first home meet of the season when they host Montgomery in a 4 p.m. start at Windsor High School.
Below are the complete results for the varsity races at the March 3 meet.
Varsity Boys -Maria Carrillo 20, Windsor 35
1. Jacob Donohue (MC) 11:41
2. Oswaldo Rodriguez (MC) 12:01
3. Landon McAlister (W) 12:25
4. Jonathan Donohue (MC) 12:27
5. Dustin Smith (W) 12:33
6. Sean Gubera (MC) 12:38
7. Bryce Lindemann (MC) 12:38
8. Tallen Theiss (W) 12:48
9. Kevin Manni (W) 12:51
10. Ben Kvamme (W) 13:09
11. Garrett Melvin (W) 13:18
12. Benjamin Choe (MC) 13:24
13. Gabriel Sitton (MC) 13:27
14. Max Weng (W) 14:21
Varsity Girls -Maria Carrillo 21, Windsor 40
1. Gracie Trenam (MC) 14:08
2. Elsa Nolen (W) 15:34
3. Kira Moe (MC) 15:56
4. Isabella Mathiesen (MC) 16:03
5. Nataleigh Johnson (W) 16:05
6. Josephine Rivera-Hoagland (MC) 16:18
7. Leyna Gorauskas (MC) 16:21
8. Nola McGarva (MC) 16:27
9. Mia Carra (MC) 17:05
10. Prisilla Tucker (W) 18:31
11. Keira Theiss (W) 18:57
12. Esperanza Marquez (W) 18:57
13. Brianna Henry (W) 22:19
