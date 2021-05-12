The 2021 spring track season is off to a fast start for Windsor High School athletes, embarking on an eight-week North Bay League schedule that will run until May 26.
The Jaguars have already logged a pair of NBL meets so far, opening the season at home against Montgomery and most recently, took on Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa on May 5.
Below are Windsor individual results from that meet.
Windsor at Maria Carrillo (May 5, Jags individual results only)
Varsity Boys - Maria Carrillo 84, Windsor 19
100 Meters
4. Jaden Fernandez 11.3
6. Koda Arballo 12.3
4. T.J. Collins 12.4
7. Kienan McAlister 12.5
8. Kevin Kegler 13.1
200 Meters
3. Valentino Bugica 23.0
5. Koda Arballo 25.0
400 Meters
1. Eli Valenzuela 52.5
3. Valentino Bugica 57.2
800 Meters
3. Ben Kvamme 2:16.9
6. Robert Carrillo 2:18.6
8. Garrett Melvin 2:20.6
9. Max Hidalgo 2:20.7
1,600 Meters
3. Landon McAlister 4:56.0
4. Kevin Manni 4:57.8
5. Tallen Theiss 4:58.0
6. Ben Kvamme 4:58.0
7. Garrett Melvin 5:08.6
8. Max Hidalgo 5:12.8
9. Robert Carrillo 5:20.8
11. Max Weng 5:37.5
12. Jonathan Henry 6:01.7
3,200 Meters
2. Landon McAlister 10:42.4
3. Tallen Theiss 10:50.7
4. Kevin Manni 11:09.4
5. John Doe 11:54.6
400 Meter Relay
2. Windsor 56.6
1600 Meter Relay
3. Windsor 3:51.6
High Jump
2. Riley Nagle 5’ 2”
5. 10 Dylan Woods NH
6. Kienan McAlister NH
Pole Vault
2. T.J. Collins 8’ 7”
Long Jump
5. Dylan Woods 17’ 8”
8. Kienan McAlister 16’ 8”
9. Riley Nagle 16’ 1”
Triple Jump
2. Kienan McAlister 33’ 11”
Varsity Girls - Maria Carrillo 105, Windsor 19
100 Meters
5. Emily Johnson 13.2
6. Juliette Parr 13.4
7. Melanie De Luna 13.6
8. Maciel Reyhna 13.9
200 Meters
2. Carlyana Kwong 28.5 Windsor
400 Meters
4. Keira Theiss 1:19.1
1,600 Meters
3. Victoria Gutanu 6:59.6
100 Meters High Hurdles
2. Juliette Parr 20.1
300 Intermediate Hurdles
3. Keira Theiss 1:03.7
400 Meter Relay
3. Windsor 58.0
High Jump
4. Laura Ferrer 4’ 2”
Long Jump
2. Emily Johnson 16’ 10”, prep best
8. Sarah Olson 13’ 3”
10. Juliette Parr 13’ 2”
Triple Jump
1. Emily Johnson 32’ 9”, prep best
2. Sarah Olson 26’ 11”
Shot Put
1. Hannah Dyer 33’ 2.5”
3. Savannah Burger 28’ 8”
Discus
1. Hannah Dyer 103’ 8”
5. Savannah Burger 67’ 2”
