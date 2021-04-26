Veteran coach led Jaguars for three seasons
Veteran Windsor High School football coach Brad Stibi stepped down this week after three years at the helm, citing time constraints as a chief reason for his decision.
“I feel that the school needs a coach who can be on campus full time and be around the kids more than I can,” he said. “I had a great time coaching at Windsor and made some great memories and friendships along the way.”
Stibi, who served as an assistant coach before ascending to the top post, led the Jaguars to an overall record of 12-14 during his tenure, including a 7-4 mark in 2019 and a trip to the North Coast Section playoffs.
A player’s coach, Stibi was known as a great communicator and ambassador for the Windsor football program, with a knack for getting the very best from his players each season.
The search is now on for a replacement, with an announcement expected in the next few weeks.
