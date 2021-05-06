Windsor runs outstanding season record to 8-1
The Windsor High School volleyball team is in the midst of a remarkable year in the most unlikely of all seasons, establishing itself as one of the top teams in the North Bay League.
The Jaguars reeled off eight straight wins to start the season before finally suffering their first loss at Rancho Cotate on May 3, pushing their NBL mark to 3-1 and 8-1 on the year.
Varsity coach Christen Hamilton, in her first season after taking the reins from longtime Windsor coach Rich Schwarz, has enjoyed every minute of the campaign and likes the direction her team has taken so far.
“The girls are becoming even more comfortable playing with one another and making some creative choices on offense,” she said. “It's exciting to see the players take some risks and initiative."
Windsor began its latest stretch at Ukiah on April 30, taking everything the Wildcats could throw at them before closing it out in three sets; 25-15, 25-16 and 25-15.
Turning in great individual efforts were senior Hannah Dyer (11 kills), junior Sofia Lopez (10 kills), sophomore Emma Smith (20 assists) and junior Mandy Howard (11 assists).
The Jags’ win streak finally came to a halt in Tuesday’s visit to Rancho Cotate, falling to the Cougars in straight sets; 25-19, 25-17, 25-22. No stats were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.