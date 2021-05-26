The varsity softball Jaguars are heating up at just the right time, posting recent victories over Cardinal Newman, Analy and Sonoma Valley.
The wins pushed Windsor’s season record over the .500 mark at 9-8 and an even 6-6 in the North Bay League.
At press time the Jags were prepping for a road trip to Montgomery on May 25, followed by a season-ending home-stand that includes games with Maria Carrillo (Thursday, May 27) and Rancho Cotate (Tuesday, June 1). All games start at 4 p.m.
“It’s definitely nice to be on a winning streak going into our last three games against three tough teams,” Jag’s coach Charlie Johnson said. “We can still win the series against Montgomery and Maria Carrillo, which is another team goal.”
Jag’s hat trick
Windsor began its latest string of games on May 18 at Cardinal Newman, taking control with a pair of first-inning runs. It was all the support that senior pitcher Savanna Cordova (7 IP, 4 hits, 0 ERs, 2 Ks) would need the rest of the way en route to a 2-1 Jags’ victory.
Kelly Tagnolli (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) paced the attack, while other top hitters were Adriana Novak (1 for 2, run) Jennifer Doherty (1 for 2) and Grace Boyle (RBI).
The Jaguars engaged in a see-saw battle with visiting Analy on May 20, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Tigers put a four-spot on the board in the third. With Cordova locking horns with Analy starter Olivia Franceschi, the game moved to extra innings knotted at 5-5. Windsor would push across a solo run in the bottom of the ninth to pull out a 6-5 win.
“It took nine innings to beat Analy and Savanna Cordova came close to pitching back-to-back complete games,” Johnson said later. “Our defense just gave them extra outs with a couple of errors that kept them in the game.”
Cordova (5.1 IP, 6 hits, 0 ERs, K) got a no-decision while Boyle (3.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 Ks) picked up the win. The Jaguars had a pair of homers in the game off the bats of Riley Zwetsloot (3 for 4, HR, 2 runs, RBI) and Cordova (1 for 4, HR, run, 3 RBIs). Also hitting safely were Novak (3 for 4, run, 2 RBIs), Lily Caughie (1 for 4), Tagnolli (1 for 3) and Doherty (1 for 3, run).
Windsor completed the hat-trick the following day in a non-league date at Sonoma Valley, as pitchers Grace Boyle (4 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 5 Ks, WP) and Mia Avila (3 IP, 4 hits, run, 2 Ks) combined forces in an 8-4 victory. The Jaguars took an early 3-0 lead and never looked back to notch their ninth win of the campaign.
Swinging hot bats for Windsor were Zwetsloot (3 for 5, run), Doherty (3 for 4, run, 2 RBIs), Maddie Senkowski (2 for 4), Avila (1 for 2, RBI), Cordova (1 for 4, run, RBI), Nalani Silva (1 for 2, 2 RBIs), Boyle (1 for 2, run) and Tagnolli (1 for 4, 2B, 2 runs).
”Winning all three of our games was something we haven’t been able to do this year,” Johnson noted. “It was nice to win the series against Newman and Analy, which was our goal.”
