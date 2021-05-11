The Jaguars are fresh off of another solid stretch on the North Bay League (NBL) softball circuit, gaining an even split in a home and away series with Maria Carrillo.
Windsor opened the action on May 4 with a 9-3 home loss, but bounced back two days later in hostile territory to score a 10-5 rout.
The result extended the Jags’ overall record to 6-5 and 4-4 in league play.
This week, the ladies will play a two-game set with Rancho Cotate, beginning at home on May 11 and finishing up on the road on Thursday, May 13 (4 p.m.).
Although not completely satisfied with the result last week, Windsor head coach Charlie Johnson was realistic in his assessment of his team’s performance.
“It’s tough to beat a good team twice in a week,” he said. “It shows the girls can make the right adjustments and come back a beat a good team. It’s definitely a balanced group in the NBL Oak Division this year.”
Jags bounce back
The Jaguars never led in the May 4 series opener with visiting Carrillo, as the Pumas tallied two runs in the first and third innings to grab the lead. Windsor trailed 6-1 before staging a two-run rally in the seventh in an eventual, 9-3 loss.
Sharing mound duties for the Jags were Savanna Cordova (5 IP, 7 hits, 6 runs, 4 Ks) and Mia Avila (2 IP, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 Ks). Leading hitters were Maddie Senkowski (2 for 2, 2B), Cordova (2 for 3, 2 runs), Nataleigh Johnson (1 for 3, 2B), Avila (1 for 1) and Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 4).
Windsor turned things around in the rematch with Carrillo on May 6, mounting a 13-hit onslaught that would produce 10 runs. The Jags busted open a tight game with a six-run explosion in the fourth inning, adding three for insurance in the seventh in a 10-5 rout.
Cordova (3.1 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 3 Ks) and Avila (3.1 IP, 0 hits, run) combined for the win, while hot hitters were Senkowski (3 for 4, run), Adriana Novak (2 for 2, 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Zwetsloot (2 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Johnson (1 for 3, 3B, 2 runs), Grace Boyle (1 for 3, 2 runs), Zoe Finney (1 for 4, run), Cordova (1 for 3, RBI) and Kelly Tagnolli (1 for 4, run).
